Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another Barcelona star
Inter Miami is showing interest in Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto, Marca reports. The footballer may leave the Catalan club in January, and the American team is considering the possibility of acquiring him.
Let us remind you that former teammates of Roberto, such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, are already playing for Inter Miami.
This season, Sergi Roberto has taken part in six matches for Barcelona in all competitions. He played 355 matches for the Catalan club, scored 17 goals and provided 40 assists.
After nine rounds, Barcelona is third in the Spanish Championship table with 21 points. In the next match the team will play against Athletic.
