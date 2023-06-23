Inter is targeting one of Chelsea's veterans

Inter are looking to strengthen their defensive position.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club intends to acquire Chelsea defender Cesar Aspilicueta in the upcoming transfer window.

Preliminary talks between the clubs have already taken place and the Milanese will try to complete the deal in the near future.

The Spaniard has been playing for the London club since 2012. He played 32 matches last season and his contract runs until June 2024.