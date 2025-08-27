Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

A roaring atmosphere awaits at the stadium.

In Round 4 of the Betway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs will host Mamelodi Sundowns on their home turf, and the stands will be packed with fans.

Details: Kaizer Chiefs announced on their official X page (formerly Twitter) that the stadium will be at full capacity for this fixture. All 75,000 tickets have been sold out.

Quote: “Please do not come to the stadium without a match ticket! Ticket holders, please arrive early to avoid any delays to the kick-off,” the statement read.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the marquee match of Round 4 of the Betway Championship. Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.

Reminder: Chiefs head coach Nabi has returned to training with the team, and a video of his arrival was released.