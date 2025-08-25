RU RU ES ES FR FR
Good news. Nabi returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs

The coach is ready to get back to work.
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi missed the opening rounds of the Betway Championship due to family matters. Now, it seems the situation has improved.

Details: Journalist Lorenz Kohler reported that Chiefs boss Nabi has rejoined the squad in training, sharing a video of his arrival.

Kaizer Chiefs have won all three of their opening matches and currently sit on a perfect nine points. Their next test comes against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, August 27.

Earlier, we reported that after Nabi’s absence over the past few weeks, Ben Youcef confirmed the Amakhosi coach would return this week and lead the team in next week’s clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Reminder: The club’s official page recently announced the signing of 19-year-old centre-forward Luke Bartman.

