Official: Luke Baartman joins Kaizer Chiefs
The deal has finally been completed.
Football news Today, 01:46
The Amakhosi bolster their squad.
Details: The official Kaizer Chiefs club page has announced the signing of 19-year-old centre-forward Luke Baartman, who joins the Amakhosi as a free agent.
Baartman's last club was Cape Town Spurs, but following a PSL league decision, he was granted free agent status after lengthy proceedings.
In the previous Motsepe Foundation Championship season, Baartman featured in 12 league matches and netted three goals.
The South Africa youth international was also nominated for the 2025 PSL Young Player of the Season award by the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
