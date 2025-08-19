Prediction on game Win Malmoe FF Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 21, as part of the Europa League playoffs, Swedish side Malmo will host Czech club Sigma Olomouc on their home turf.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first ever head-to-head encounter between these teams.

Malmo's record in their last 5 matches: 2 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw.

Sigma Olomouc's record in their last 5 matches: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.

Malmo dropped into the Europa League after being knocked out of Champions League qualification by Copenhagen with a 0-5 defeat.

Sigma Olomouc have returned to European competition for the first time in 7 years, having won the Czech Cup and advanced to the Europa League playoffs.

Match preview:

Both teams are aiming to reach the group stage, but they come into the clash in different form.

Malmo currently sit third in the Swedish league and have shown consistent form in European competitions. Their home ground has always been a fortress, and here the Swedes will look to build a solid advantage ahead of the return leg.

Sigma Olomouc continue to impress: the team plays attacking football, and their very presence in qualification is a pleasant surprise for fans. Expectations are high back in the Czech Republic, but getting a result against an experienced opponent away from home will be a massive challenge.

The intrigue of this match lies in whether Malmo can prove their status as favorites, or if Sigma will keep their fairy tale alive and take home a result that leaves the door open for the group stage.

Probable lineups:

Malmo: Olsen, Striger, Rosler, Djuric, Karlsson, Ali, Rosengren, Skugmar, Bolin, Hakšabanović, Gudjohnsen.

Olsen, Striger, Rosler, Djuric, Karlsson, Ali, Rosengren, Skugmar, Bolin, Hakšabanović, Gudjohnsen. Sigma Olomouc: Hruska, Slavicek, Silla, Guk, Slama, Breite, Janosek, Miches, Tkac, Ship, Tidjani.

Malmo vs Sigma Olomouc prediction:

Malmo are the clear favorites for this encounter. The Swedish giants have vast experience in European competition against top-level teams, and their home crowd only boosts their confidence in securing a win here.

My prediction: Malmo to win (odds 1.62).