RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Malmo – Sigma Olomouc prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Malmo – Sigma Olomouc prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Malmoe FF vs Sigma Olomouc prediction https://x.com/BBCSport
Malmoe FF
Malmoe FF Malmoe FF Schedule Malmoe FF News Malmoe FF Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Malmoe, Eleda Stadion
Sigma Olomouc
Sigma Olomouc Sigma Olomouc Schedule Sigma Olomouc Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Malmoe FF
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 21, as part of the Europa League playoffs, Swedish side Malmo will host Czech club Sigma Olomouc on their home turf.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be the first ever head-to-head encounter between these teams.

  • Malmo's record in their last 5 matches: 2 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw.

  • Sigma Olomouc's record in their last 5 matches: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.

  • Malmo dropped into the Europa League after being knocked out of Champions League qualification by Copenhagen with a 0-5 defeat.

  • Sigma Olomouc have returned to European competition for the first time in 7 years, having won the Czech Cup and advanced to the Europa League playoffs.

Match preview:

Both teams are aiming to reach the group stage, but they come into the clash in different form.

Malmo currently sit third in the Swedish league and have shown consistent form in European competitions. Their home ground has always been a fortress, and here the Swedes will look to build a solid advantage ahead of the return leg.

Sigma Olomouc continue to impress: the team plays attacking football, and their very presence in qualification is a pleasant surprise for fans. Expectations are high back in the Czech Republic, but getting a result against an experienced opponent away from home will be a massive challenge.

The intrigue of this match lies in whether Malmo can prove their status as favorites, or if Sigma will keep their fairy tale alive and take home a result that leaves the door open for the group stage.

Probable lineups:

  • Malmo: Olsen, Striger, Rosler, Djuric, Karlsson, Ali, Rosengren, Skugmar, Bolin, Hakšabanović, Gudjohnsen.
  • Sigma Olomouc: Hruska, Slavicek, Silla, Guk, Slama, Breite, Janosek, Miches, Tkac, Ship, Tidjani.

Malmo vs Sigma Olomouc prediction:

Malmo are the clear favorites for this encounter. The Swedish giants have vast experience in European competition against top-level teams, and their home crowd only boosts their confidence in securing a win here.

My prediction: Malmo to win (odds 1.62).

Prediction on game Win Malmoe FF
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.8 Kahraba Ismailia Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Senegal prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Bet now Mostbet
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season? Chippa United Odds: 1.61 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Durban City Odds: 2.2 Lamontville Golden Arrows Recommended 1xBet
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.71 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Ismaily vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 August 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 2.1 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge: Who will take the upper hand in the first Champions League qualifying match? Rangers Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now Mostbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.66 Club Brugge Bet now Melbet
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 August 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.5 Qarabag FK Recommended 1xBet
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Bet now 1xBet
Racing Club vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Racing Avellaneda vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 Racing Club Odds: 1.63 Club Atletico Penarol Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores