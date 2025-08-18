Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the third round of the South African Premier League, Magese will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a highly anticipated clash. The match will be held in Polokwane on Wednesday, 20 August, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Magese are embarking on their second season in the South African Premier League and are still adapting to the demands of top-flight football. Based in Polokwane, the team relies on fighting spirit, pace, and a solid defensive line.

In 2024, the club pulled off a sensational League Cup triumph, defeating Orlando Pirates and then overcoming Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. Last season, Magese forced the league to take notice and battled until the end for a mid-table finish.

They couldn’t quite overachieve, but crucially, they avoided relegation. Finishing 13th was a respectable result for a debutant. Over the summer, the squad underwent significant changes and is still finding its rhythm under coach Maduka.

In the opening rounds, the club has shown no fear in taking the initiative, yet they are still searching for their first victory. After a goalless draw with Polokwane, Magese also shared the spoils with Stellenbosch. Notably, in both matches, they were closer to winning than their opponents.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the giants of South African football, boasting a powerful squad and vast experience both domestically and on the continental stage. The “Brazilians” are renowned for their dominant brand of football, featuring possession control, high pressing, and rapid attacking combinations.

Their lineup includes seasoned internationals from South Africa and across Africa, making them almost untouchable for most rivals. Brazilian playmaker Arthur Sales orchestrates their attacking moves.

One of Sundowns’ greatest strengths is their squad depth — the coach can rotate the lineup and adjust tactics mid-game without sacrificing quality. In recent seasons, the team has confidently dominated the league and challenged for every domestic trophy.

This campaign, Mamelodi made a strong start in the MTN8 Cup, thrashing Richards Bay in the quarterfinals. The first semifinal leg against Orlando Pirates ended in a draw, as did their Premier League opener against Chippa United. In the last round, Cardoso’s men cruised to victory at home over AmaZulu.

Match facts

Magese have drawn their last four matches.

Magese are unbeaten at home in nine consecutive games.

Mamelodi are unbeaten in five straight matches.

Sundowns have failed to win in their last three away fixtures.

Magese average 1 goal per home match, while Mamelodi net 1.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Magese : Chipezeze, Abrahams, Magoga, Buthelezi, Mokone, Mahubu, Masegela, Mtshali, Mariba, Vandala, Mosadi.

: Chipezeze, Abrahams, Magoga, Buthelezi, Mokone, Mahubu, Masegela, Mtshali, Mariba, Vandala, Mosadi. Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Cupido, Kekana, Modiba, Mdunielwa, Mokoena, Allende Bravo, Adams, Matthews, Reyners, Arthur Sales.

H2H

The teams have met three times: one win for Magese and two victories for Mamelodi.

Prediction

Mamelodi remain the tournament favourites, both in terms of squad strength and quality of play. Sundowns are significantly stronger and will look to control the match. The only question is how well the hosts can resist the visitors’ attacking power. I believe Cardoso’s side will confidently take all three points — I’m backing them to win with a -1 goal handicap.