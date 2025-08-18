RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm Graz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025

20 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Bodoe, Aspmyra Stadion
Sturm Graz
Sturm Graz Sturm Graz Schedule Sturm Graz News Sturm Graz Transfers
On August 20, the Champions League qualification playoffs will feature a showdown between Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and Austria's Sturm Graz.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have never faced each other in official European competitions before, making this a historic debut encounter.
  • Over the past three years, Bodø/Glimt have become a true "dark horse" sensation in Europe—eliminating Mourinho’s Roma, thrashing Celtic and AZ, and reaching the Europa Conference League quarterfinals for the first time in their history.
  • The Norwegians are traditionally formidable at home: in their last 15 European matches on their own turf, they've suffered just two defeats.
  • This season could be a breakthrough for the Austrians—Sturm have a chance to reach the Champions League group stage directly, bypassing the Europa League for the first time in years.
  • Bodø/Glimt play on artificial turf, which is notoriously tricky for visitors, especially those accustomed to natural grass, and this could be a significant advantage for the hosts.

Match preview:

This is a high-stakes clash for both clubs, as the winner will secure a coveted spot in the group stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

Bodø/Glimt have repeatedly shown they can produce European upsets. They deploy aggressive attacking football—particularly effective at home, where the artificial surface and passionate crowd create major problems for visiting teams. Domestically, they remain in the hunt for the title, maintaining both consistency and high scoring output.

Sturm, meanwhile, enter this fixture in fine shape, with the Austrian Bundesliga having recently kicked off and the squad at peak physical condition. The Austrians are known for their disciplined defense and ability to capitalize on opponents' errors. In addition, Sturm possess valuable experience against top European clubs, which could be decisive in such a balanced matchup.

Expect a tense battle of contrasting football philosophies: Bodø/Glimt’s attacking flair versus Sturm’s pragmatic approach. These are exactly the kinds of contests that make Champions League qualification so thrilling to watch.

Probable lineups:

  • Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Sjevold, Bjørthuft, Alesami, Bjørkan, Evjen, Berg, Saltnes, Motta, Geg, Hauge.
  • Sturm Graz: Christensen, Johnston, Aiwue, Lavalée, Karic, Stankovic, Horvat, Chukwuani, Kiteishvili, Wyk, Grgic.

Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm Graz match prediction:

Bodø/Glimt are a true home powerhouse. The Norwegians have earned their reputation for big wins at their own stadium, where they are a genuine force. The artificial turf is always a major stumbling block for opponents, and this match should be no exception. I believe Bodø/Glimt will come out on top in this contest.

My prediction: Bodø/Glimt to win (odds 1.65).

