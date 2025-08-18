RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 August 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Photo: x.com/Fradi_HU/ Author unknownn
19 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Budapest, Groupama Arena
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the UEFA Champions League playoff round, Ferencváros and Qarabağ are set to clash in a high-stakes encounter. The match will take place in Budapest on Tuesday, August 19, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the scoring potential of this battle.

Match preview

Ferencváros have been a dominant force in the Hungarian league, securing the domestic title for seven consecutive years. The team looks to dictate play, controlling possession and generating dangerous chances through quick combinations and energetic wing play.

Their home ground in Budapest is traditionally a fortress, allowing them to impose their tempo and style even in European competitions. However, on the continental stage, the Hungarian side sometimes struggles with finishing and defensive consistency against more formidable opponents.

This season, Ferencváros have already dispatched Armenian side Noah and Bulgaria’s Ludogorets in the Champions League, earning two spectacular home victories. Now, just one step from the group stage, the Hungarians are considered favorites, but Qarabağ should not be underestimated.

Interestingly, Ferencváros have already suffered a domestic defeat, collecting just seven points from their opening four league matches. Still, Robbie Keane’s men remain the main contenders for the title, and a Champions League group stage berth would be a major achievement.

Qarabağ approach Champions League qualification with a compact defense and the ability to break quickly on the counter. The Azerbaijani champions often rely on set pieces and long-range strikes, with key players ready to capitalize on even the slightest opponent mistake.

The team are well-organized in midfield and always prepared to launch rapid attacks through their pacey forwards. In previous qualifying rounds, Shelbourne and Shkëndija failed to provide much resistance, as Qarabağ won all four matches.

Qarabağ’s main vulnerability comes when opponents mount sustained positional attacks, potentially exposing gaps in their defensive lines. Away from home, they tend to play more cautiously, focusing on defense and seizing opportunities for counterattacks.

In Budapest, Qarabağ will look to neutralize Ferencváros’ wing play and stay solid at the back. At the same time, the attacking potential of the Azerbaijani champions means they can be expected to find the net.

Match facts

  • Ferencváros lost their last home match.
  • Ferencváros have scored in 13 consecutive home games.
  • Qarabağ are unbeaten in 14 matches in a row.
  • Qarabağ have kept clean sheets in their last three away matches.
  • At home, Ferencváros average 2.1 goals per game, while Qarabağ average 2 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Ferencváros: Dibusz, Reijmeckers, Szalai, Gartenmann, Tóth, Othvos, O'Dauda, Makreckis, Joseph, Kanichowski, Varga.
  • Qarabağ: Kochelski, Mateus Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Kafarguliev, Pedro Bicalho, Kady, Addai, Leandro Andrade, Zoubir, Akhundzade.

H2H

The teams met twice in the Champions League in 2022: a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 Qarabağ win.

Prediction

Given both teams’ styles of play, this is likely to be an open, attacking match. Ferencváros will aim to control possession and create chances via the flanks and set pieces, while Qarabağ will look to pounce on mistakes and launch swift counters. With both sides keeping the second leg in mind, an under 3 goals total looks like a smart bet.

