It's official! Etiosa Ighodaro is a Kaizer Chiefs player

The striker has joined the Amakhosi ranks.

Details: Today, the Kaizer Chiefs press office announced the official signing of the 24-year-old Nigerian forward Etiosa Ighodaro from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The specifics of the deal remain undisclosed at this time, but all signatures have been placed, meaning all agreements are in full effect.

The 24-year-old Nigerian arrived in South Africa in July 2021 and has played for several PSL teams, netting a total of 25 goals in 97 appearances. He never managed to cement a starting spot at Sundowns and spent most of his time out on loan. Last season, he was on loan at AmaZulu FC.

Ighodaro has chosen to wear the number 50 shirt.

Ighodaro Joins Kaizer Chiefs



Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of another striker, Etiosa Ighodaro.



We would like to welcome him to the Kaizer Chiefs Family!https://t.co/ektYRGC8H2 #WelcomeIghodaro #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/nTDHvMdbKT — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 19, 2025

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, live stream - August 19, 2025