RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It's official! Etiosa Ighodaro is a Kaizer Chiefs player

It's official! Etiosa Ighodaro is a Kaizer Chiefs player

The deal has been officially completed.
Football news Today, 04:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
It's official! Etiosa Ighodaro is a Kaizer Chiefs player https://www.kaizerchiefs.com

The striker has joined the Amakhosi ranks.

Details: Today, the Kaizer Chiefs press office announced the official signing of the 24-year-old Nigerian forward Etiosa Ighodaro from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The specifics of the deal remain undisclosed at this time, but all signatures have been placed, meaning all agreements are in full effect.

The 24-year-old Nigerian arrived in South Africa in July 2021 and has played for several PSL teams, netting a total of 25 goals in 97 appearances. He never managed to cement a starting spot at Sundowns and spent most of his time out on loan. Last season, he was on loan at AmaZulu FC.

Ighodaro has chosen to wear the number 50 shirt.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, live stream - August 19, 2025

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
AmaZulu AmaZulu Schedule AmaZulu News AmaZulu Transfers
Related Team News
All tickets for the MTN8 semi-final second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are sold out Football news Yesterday, 07:40 All tickets for the MTN8 semi-final second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are sold out
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 19, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 06:37 Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 19, 2025
Mamelodi Sundowns officially bid farewell to two players at once Football news 15 aug 2025, 01:42 Mamelodi Sundowns officially bid farewell to two players at once
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso Football news 14 aug 2025, 09:30 "With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope" - Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns' problems
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025 Football news 14 aug 2025, 08:35 Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025
Asanele Velebayi is a new Kaizer Chiefs player Football news 13 aug 2025, 06:50 Official: Asanele Velebayi becomes a new Kaizer Chiefs player
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores