Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025

Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Siwelele
19 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Polokwane City
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.71
One of the fixtures of the third round of the South African Premier League will take place on Tuesday in Pretoria, as local side Sivelele host Polokwane at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for a win.

Match preview

Led by Lehlohonolo Seema, Sivelele have been showcasing impressive attacking potential and an aggressive style of play. After a confident opening-round victory over Golden Arrows (3-1) and a narrow defeat to Orbit College (0-1), the team has proven it can impose its game on opponents.

Across their first two matches, Sivelele have netted three goals, underlining their sharpness in attack—especially at home. Seema has built a tactical setup focused on rapid transitions and intense pressing, and it’s already paying dividends. With a home win already under their belt this season, Sivelele will feel confident in front of their fans going into this fixture.

Polokwane’s start to the season has been rocky: two games, one draw and one defeat, with no goals scored. Under the guidance of Futhi Mohafe, the team is emphasizing defense, but this approach hasn’t yielded results so far. In their last outing against Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane again failed to score and lost 0-1.

It’s worth noting that Polokwane’s winless streak stretches back to last season. Their last victory came at the end of March 2025, and they haven’t managed a win in nine consecutive matches since. What’s more, Polokwane have now failed to find the net in five straight games. If they want to pick up points against such an organized and energetic opponent, they need to urgently address their attacking woes.

Probable lineups

  • Sivelele: Goss, Mobby, Mkhwanazi, Ndebele, Rapoo, Mohoane, Moralo, Saile, Pule, Lungu, Magidigidi
  • Polokwane: Bwira, Manhosi, Mvundlela, Motsa, Nkaki, Maphangule, Kambala, Ramabu, Letshedi, Dlamini, Tshabalala

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The two teams have never met in official matches before.
  • Sivelele have won their only home game this season.
  • Polokwane have failed to score in five consecutive matches.

Prediction

At the moment, Sivelele look much more confident both in results and overall quality of play. The team delivers organized attacks, while their opponents are struggling even to create chances. With the home advantage and a more balanced game, the smart bet is on "Sivelele to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.71.

