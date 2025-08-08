Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nabi will miss the league opener. What’s the reason?

On Sunday, August 10, Kaizer Chiefs are set to play their first-round fixture of the Betway Premiership, but they will be without their head coach.

Details: According to the club’s official statement, Nasreddine Nabi will not travel with the team as his wife was involved in a car accident in Tunisia. He has flown home to be with his family and will return to South Africa once the situation stabilises.

Quote: “Kaizer Chiefs would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to coach Nabi and his family during this difficult time. We ask all supporters to keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” the club said in its announcement.

Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to face Stellenbosch away on August 10, with kick-off at 17:30 CET.

Reminder: The new Betway Premiership season kicks off this week, and one of the first-round fixtures has been rescheduled. It has been confirmed that the match between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs has been postponed.