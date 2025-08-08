RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nabi will miss the league opener. What’s the reason?

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nabi will miss the league opener. What’s the reason?

A serious personal matter has forced the coach’s absence.
Football news Today, 09:20
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nabi will miss the league opener. What’s the reason? Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

On Sunday, August 10, Kaizer Chiefs are set to play their first-round fixture of the Betway Premiership, but they will be without their head coach.

Details: According to the club’s official statement, Nasreddine Nabi will not travel with the team as his wife was involved in a car accident in Tunisia. He has flown home to be with his family and will return to South Africa once the situation stabilises.

Quote: “Kaizer Chiefs would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to coach Nabi and his family during this difficult time. We ask all supporters to keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” the club said in its announcement.

Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to face Stellenbosch away on August 10, with kick-off at 17:30 CET.

Reminder: The new Betway Premiership season kicks off this week, and one of the first-round fixtures has been rescheduled. It has been confirmed that the match between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs has been postponed.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores