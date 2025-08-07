RU RU ES ES FR FR
Betway Premiership Matchday 1: Kaizer Chiefs' fixture moved to a different stadium

The game will take place at a new venue.
Football news Today, 02:26
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Betway Premiership Matchday 1: Kaizer Chiefs' fixture moved to a different stadium

The new Betway Premiership season kicks off this week, and one of the opening round fixtures has been relocated.

Details: It has been confirmed that the match between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs has been moved. Initially scheduled to be played at DHL Stadium in Green Point, the game will now take place at Athlone Stadium. This marks the third time a match has been shifted to this venue.

As of now, the reason behind the change of venue remains unclear. The fixture is set to be played on Sunday, August 10.

We also reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is facing a serious risk of losing one of the team’s most promising players ahead of the new season.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs held their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, but the results there were less than convincing. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi has since responded to the criticism.

Upcoming matches
All
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland Today, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah Today, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
FC Milsami Orhei - : - Virtus Acquaviva Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Milsami Orhei
-
Virtus Acquaviva
-
12:00
CFR Cluj - : - Braga Today, 12:30 Europa League
CFR Cluj
-
Braga
-
12:30
Banik Ostrava - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
Banik Ostrava
-
Austria Wien
-
12:30
AEK Larnaca - : - Legia Warszawa Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:30
Latest News
