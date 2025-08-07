Betway Premiership Matchday 1: Kaizer Chiefs' fixture moved to a different stadium

The new Betway Premiership season kicks off this week, and one of the opening round fixtures has been relocated.

Details: It has been confirmed that the match between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs has been moved. Initially scheduled to be played at DHL Stadium in Green Point, the game will now take place at Athlone Stadium. This marks the third time a match has been shifted to this venue.

As of now, the reason behind the change of venue remains unclear. The fixture is set to be played on Sunday, August 10.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs held their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, but the results there were less than convincing. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi has since responded to the criticism.