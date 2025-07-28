Nasreddine Nabi responds to criticism over preseason results

Kaizer Chiefs held their preseason training camp in the Netherlands ahead of the new season, but the results there were less than stellar. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi has now addressed the criticism.

Details: Nabi explained that the matches were used primarily to build the core squad and questioned why preseason results are even being scrutinized.

Quote: “Sorry, but since when do we discuss the results of preseason games? I’m giving you more context with all due respect. You ask—‘you’re losing, losing, losing’—because I know the media, I’ve taken courses, I know sports media. If you want to push the coach in a certain direction, go ahead and push him,” Nabi said.

He added that results are not the priority in preseason matches.

Reminder: Nasreddine Nabi stated that they will do everything possible and aim to win every game, evaluating their performances as the season unfolds.