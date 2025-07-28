RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nasreddine Nabi assesses Kaizer Chiefs' title chances

Nasreddine Nabi assesses Kaizer Chiefs’ title chances

Does the team have a shot at the championship?
Today, 02:37
Miguel Solomons
Photo: https://x.com/GOALcomSA

Kaizer Chiefs are gearing up for the new season, and the head coach was asked whether his side has a realistic chance of winning the league title.

Details: During a press conference, Nasreddine Nabi stated that they will do everything possible and aim to win every game, evaluating their performances as the season unfolds.

Quote: “We want to do everything possible in each game to win it. Of course, it might be impossible to win every single match—or maybe it will be possible. We’ll fight to win every game, regardless of our limitations. Then we’ll see where we stand,” Nabi said.

Despite a flurry of signings this summer, Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi believes there is still room for strengthening the squad.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs brought in six new players, and the 59-year-old Tunisian manager is confident they will elevate the squad to a new level.

Latest News
