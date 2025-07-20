RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news "They will take us to a higher level." Nasreddine Nabi comments on the new signings of Kaizer Chiefs

"They will take us to a higher level." Nasreddine Nabi comments on the new signings of Kaizer Chiefs

Today, 04:17
Kenley Ward
"They will take us to a higher level." Nasreddine Nabi comments on the new signings of Kaizer Chiefs x.com/KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs didn’t have the most successful pre-season campaign in the Netherlands, but head coach Nasreddine Nabi remains a beacon of optimism for the team.

Details: This summer, Kaizer Chiefs brought in six new players, and the 59-year-old Tunisian manager is confident they will elevate the squad to a new level.

Quote:

"They all need to fully gel with the team. However, they are adapting well and are starting to grasp what I expect from them. Our goal was to sign new players who would take us to a higher level compared to last season.

We don’t want to rush them. Still, I am always ready to give young talents the maximum opportunity. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough to play. That’s my philosophy."

This summer, Kaizer Chiefs were strengthened by the arrivals of Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Nkaniso Shinga, Ethan Chislett, Sifheshile Ndlovu, and Flavio Da Silva.

This month, Amakhosi lost four friendly matches, managing to secure a win only against Zwolle.

Reminder: Earlier, Nasreddine Nabi ruled out Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari from his plans.

