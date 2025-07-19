Fiacre Ntwari on his way out. Nabi excludes Rwanda national team goalkeeper from his plans

The future of Fiacre Ntwari at Kaizer Chiefs is hanging by a thread. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi has effectively sidelined the Rwandan goalkeeper from first-team training sessions. According to thesouthafrican, the 25-year-old shot-stopper is no longer considered part of the project for the 2025/26 season.

Both sporting and internal factors are behind this decision. Ntwari is no longer on the list of players the coaching staff is counting on, and his spot among the foreign player quota has already been earmarked for a potential new signing.

Reports indicate that it's not just about his performance on the pitch—strained relations with the club's technical staff have played a role as well. Disagreements within the squad and a lack of support in the dressing room have only worsened the Rwandan's situation.

To recap, Ntwari joined the Chiefs from Toronto Galaxy last year but failed to make a lasting impression: in seven appearances he conceded 11 goals and hasn't featured on the pitch for over half a year. The club is expected to part ways with him before the new season kicks off.