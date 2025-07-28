Nasreddine Nabi could lose a key defender. Aiden McCarthy on the radar of a European club

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: It seems that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is facing the very real threat of losing one of the team’s most promising players ahead of the new season.

According to the Soccer Laduma portal, the 21-year-old centre-back from Kaizer Chiefs could soon be making a move to the Dutch Eredivisie:

"Yes, there is interest in him. At this point, it’s believed to be a Dutch club, and we can’t say much more. We’ll wait and see what happens next, but it appears they’ve already inquired about his availability because they are interested. That’s the situation the team is dealing with right now," a Siya insider revealed.

However, Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi is categorically against such a development and has made it clear that he is counting on McCarthy for the new season:

"It’s believed that a Dutch club is interested in Aiden McCarthy, but the head coach wants to keep him at the club for at least this season. He wants to see two young defenders at the heart of the defence: Aiden and Rushwin Dortley. Both are left-footed centre-backs, and apparently coach Nabi wants both of them in the squad this season. So for now, he’ll remain with the team," the insider added.

McCarthy joined the Chiefs in 2022, and his market value is estimated at €50,000 by Transfermarkt.

