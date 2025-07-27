Mayele will not join Kaizer Chiefs. Nabi already has an alternative

Kaizer Chiefs are facing setbacks in the transfer market. The South African club will not be able to sign their transfer target, Fiston Mayele, who is on the verge of moving to the Saudi Arabian league.

According to Egyptian insider Ahmed Shobeir, the Congolese striker, one of the heroes of Pyramids' triumphant CAF Champions League campaign, has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and is ready to leave Egypt despite being the top scorer.

As reported by Soccer Laduma, Kaizer Chiefs have now turned their attention to an alternative target—25-year-old Cameroonian Ravel Djoumeka, who plays for the Congolese side Saint-Éloi Lupopo. The club's scouts are currently conducting a thorough assessment of his profile.

It is worth noting that under the leadership of Nasreddine Nabi, the Amakhosi are preparing for the new season, determined to end their prolonged slump and reclaim their place among South Africa's football elite.