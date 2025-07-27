Nasreddine Nabi has chosen his leader! Inácio Miguel to become new Kaizer Chiefs captain
The captaincy choice was an easy one
Football news Today, 02:50Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has made his decision on the team's new captain.
Details: Amakhosi have finally named their locker room and on-field leader. The honor goes to 29-year-old club defender Inácio Miguel. The Angolan has proven his leadership qualities and will take on the captain's armband.
The player joined the club a year ago from Angola's Petro Luanda. In just one season, he has not only established himself as one of the top defenders, but also as a true leader on the pitch, always ready to support his teammates.
See also: A new goalkeeper for Nabi? Kaizer Chiefs eye Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Talleres - : - Godoy Cruz Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaTalleresGodoy Cruz15:00
-
-
Gimnasia LP - : - Independiente Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaGimnasia LPIndependiente15:00
-
-
Huracan - : - Boca Juniors Today, 17:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaHuracanBoca Juniors17:30
-
-
River Plate - : - San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaRiver PlateSan Lorenzo19:30
-
-
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDeportivo RiestraAtletico Tucuman15:00
-
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaCentral Cordoba de SantiagoDefensa y Justicia17:00
-
-
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBanfieldBarracas Central19:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:05 Sterling continues search for new club. Chelsea ready to assist the player Football news Today, 04:27 Everton targets Lyon's young prodigy! Fofana could leave the club Football news Today, 04:03 Luka Chevalier to join PSG? Lille ready to let goalkeeper go Football news Today, 03:15 Milan Škriniar close to permanent deal with Fenerbahçe Football news Today, 02:50 Nasreddine Nabi has chosen his leader! Inácio Miguel to become new Kaizer Chiefs captain Football news Today, 02:22 A surprising twist in the story! Al-Nassr to hijack Félix deal? Football news Today, 01:59 Official: Emerson Royal joins Flamengo Football news Yesterday, 18:01 Fantastic comeback. Nigeria's women's national team clinches 12th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title Basketball news Yesterday, 17:05 Time to say goodbye? Curry makes a statement about his NBA future Football news Yesterday, 16:40 President keeps his word. Sporting fines Gyokeres amid Arsenal transfer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Kobe vs Barcelona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Football Today Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025 Football Today Anderlecht vs Westerlo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025 Football Today Leuven vs Charleroi: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 27, 2025 Football Today England vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 27 July 2025 Football Today Club Brugge vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025 Volleyball Today Italy vs Brazil. Prediction and betting tip for the July 27, 2025 match Football Today Bahia vs Juventude: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 28, 2025 Football Today Internacional vs Vasco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Football Today Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025