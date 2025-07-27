Nasreddine Nabi has chosen his leader! Inácio Miguel to become new Kaizer Chiefs captain

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has made his decision on the team's new captain.

Details: Amakhosi have finally named their locker room and on-field leader. The honor goes to 29-year-old club defender Inácio Miguel. The Angolan has proven his leadership qualities and will take on the captain's armband.

The player joined the club a year ago from Angola's Petro Luanda. In just one season, he has not only established himself as one of the top defenders, but also as a true leader on the pitch, always ready to support his teammates.

