A new goalkeeper for Nabi? Kaizer Chiefs eye Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner

Kaizer Chiefs fans should keep an eye on Renaldo Leaner—the South African national team and Sekhukhune United goalkeeper. After a strong finish to last season, his name has been increasingly linked with a potential move to the Amakhosi camp.

The 27-year-old keeper has impressed with his performances in the Betway Premier League and for Bafana Bafana. According to FARPost, the Chiefs are interested in signing Leaner amid speculation about current goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari possibly leaving. However, no official approach has yet been made to Sekhukhune United.

Reports suggest Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is among those who rate Leaner's potential highly, especially after his confident displays at the end of the 2024/25 season. If the transfer goes through, Leaner could become a crucial reinforcement between the posts for the club.