Orlando Pirates search for a new captain after Maela's departure

Who is the main favorite? Orlando Pirates search for a new captain after Maela's departure

Will Nkosinathi Sibisi wear the armband?
Football news Today, 14:01
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: orlandopirates/X

With Innocent Maela leaving Orlando Pirates, the club now faces the crucial task of appointing a new captain. According to thesouthafrican, the team is actively discussing potential candidates to fill the void.

The frontrunner for the captain's armband is central defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, who has impressed since his move from Golden Arrows. His composure and authority in the locker room make him a strong candidate to lead the squad.

However, the Buccaneers are also considering an alternative approach. Rather than relying on a single captain, the club may entrust leadership duties to several experienced players. This model would see the captaincy rotate depending on the situation, players' fitness, and the starting line-up for each match.

Other contenders include Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki, both of whom have already worn the armband in Maela's absence. Ndah brings consistency and maturity, backed by international experience, while Xoki stands out for his organizational skills and disciplined play in defense.

