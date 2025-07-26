A tough decision for Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs may bid farewell to four players

Several promising Kaizer Chiefs footballers are at risk of leaving the club soon if their situation doesn't improve.

Midfielder Mankoba Ozoemena could be on the move in the near future—according to thesouthafrican, AmaZulu have shown strong interest in him. Reports suggest that coach Arthur Zwane, who knows the player well, considers him a solid option to strengthen the squad ahead of the MTN8 tournament.

Meanwhile, Mduduzi Shabalala, who started the 2024/25 season as the Chiefs' key playmaker, has gradually lost his place in the starting lineup. His stats have dipped sharply: in 27 Premier League matches, he netted only 4 goals and provided a single assist. Despite coming off the bench in the Nedbank Cup victory over Orlando Pirates, his future at the club remains uncertain.

Uncertainty also looms over other Chiefs talents. Nineteen-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi needs more playing time, especially if the team embarks on a rebuild. With Gaston Sirino's departure, his chances could improve. As for 23-year-old holding midfielder Samkelo Zwane, it appears he may have to consider a change of scenery: competition in the midfield is heating up with the arrival of Sifiso Ndlovu and the possible signing of Lebogang Phiri.