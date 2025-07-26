RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news A tough decision for Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs may bid farewell to four players

A tough decision for Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs may bid farewell to four players

Several players could leave the 'Amakhosi' squad
Football news Today, 12:30
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A tough decision for Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs may bid farewell to four players Photo: x.com/KaizerChiefs

Several promising Kaizer Chiefs footballers are at risk of leaving the club soon if their situation doesn't improve.

Midfielder Mankoba Ozoemena could be on the move in the near future—according to thesouthafrican, AmaZulu have shown strong interest in him. Reports suggest that coach Arthur Zwane, who knows the player well, considers him a solid option to strengthen the squad ahead of the MTN8 tournament.

Meanwhile, Mduduzi Shabalala, who started the 2024/25 season as the Chiefs' key playmaker, has gradually lost his place in the starting lineup. His stats have dipped sharply: in 27 Premier League matches, he netted only 4 goals and provided a single assist. Despite coming off the bench in the Nedbank Cup victory over Orlando Pirates, his future at the club remains uncertain.

Uncertainty also looms over other Chiefs talents. Nineteen-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi needs more playing time, especially if the team embarks on a rebuild. With Gaston Sirino's departure, his chances could improve. As for 23-year-old holding midfielder Samkelo Zwane, it appears he may have to consider a change of scenery: competition in the midfield is heating up with the arrival of Sifiso Ndlovu and the possible signing of Lebogang Phiri.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Rosario Central - : - San Martin San Juan Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Rosario Central
-
San Martin San Juan
-
15:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
18:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Instituto Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Instituto
-
18:00
Inter Miami CF - : - FC Cincinnati Today, 19:15 MLS USA
Inter Miami CF
-
FC Cincinnati
-
19:15
Philadelphia Union - : - Colorado Rapids Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
Colorado Rapids
-
19:30
DC United - : - Austin FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
DC United
-
Austin FC
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - Toronto FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
Toronto FC
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Seattle Sounders FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Seattle Sounders FC
-
19:30
Racing Club - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Estudiantes
-
20:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:30 A tough decision for Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs may bid farewell to four players Football news Today, 12:03 In case of Vinicius transfer. Real wants to sign Man City star Football news Today, 11:28 Will replace the star striker. Simeone's son to switch Serie A clubs Football news Today, 10:38 Reunited with his former fiancée. Rashford and Lucia Loi are back together Football news Today, 10:08 Gabriel Jesus could return to Brazil. Flamengo want to loan the Arsenal forward Football news Today, 09:42 Dreaming of Liverpool. Isak turns down lucrative Saudi Arabian offer Football news Today, 08:36 Official: Shuto Machino joins Borussia Mönchengladbach Cricket News Today, 07:58 Asia Cup 2025 cricket schedule: Release date confirmed Football news Today, 07:35 Thomas Müller is heading to MLS! Which club will sign the German legend? Football news Today, 06:53 New signings? Nasreddine Nabi opens up about Kaizer Chiefs transfers
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cadiz vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Volleyball Today Brazil vs Japan: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Football Today Marseille vs Girona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 26, 2025 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 July 2025 Football Today Benfica vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Football Today Morocco vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 26, 2025 Football Today Everton vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Cincinnati prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025 Football Today Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 27, 2025 Football Today Cruz Azul vs León prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores