New signings? Nasreddine Nabi opens up about Kaizer Chiefs transfers

Nasreddine Nabi, the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, addressed the media at a recent press conference to discuss potential new transfers.

Details: Despite a flurry of signings this summer, Amakhosi boss Nasreddine Nabi believes there’s still room to strengthen the squad.





There are one or two positions we could reinforce, but we are searching for the best options in terms of quality. We don’t want to fill positions just for the sake of it. We are prepared to wait as long as necessary to secure one or two more players for the next season. In addition, we want to give an opportunity this season to the young talents who came up from the DDC, as well as those promoted last season, because we see tremendous potential. But we want to proceed step by step, because we learned a lot from a player like [Mduduzi] Shabalala. He was given a lot of responsibility and carried the team on his shoulders last season, especially in the first half of the league. After that, towards the end of the season, he didn’t exactly collapse, but his performances didn’t meet our expectations. That’s why we want to entrust responsibilities to the youngsters, but without overwhelming them. It’s a gradual process.

Reminder: Today, a friendly match against Zulu Kingdom Football Legends will take place, offering the new signings another chance to showcase their abilities and prove to the coach they deserve a spot in the starting lineup.

