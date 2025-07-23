Staying put? Zitha Kwinika returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs are stepping up preparations for the new season, and one of their players has rejoined training — despite earlier signs he might be on his way out.

Details: According to SABC Sport, Kaizer Chiefs right-back Zitha Kwinika is back with the squad. This comes after previous reports suggested he was set to leave the club during the current offseason.

As previously reported, 23-year-old attacking midfielder Azola Tshobeni has officially completed a permanent move from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United, rather than joining on loan.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs have wrapped up their training camp in the Netherlands and are continuing their preparations for the upcoming season. The club has now officially unveiled its new kit.