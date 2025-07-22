Former Kaizer Chiefs player draws interest from four clubs. What are the options?

Kaizer Chiefs have opted not to extend Ranga Chivaviro’s contract, yet the player continues to attract serious interest from several teams.

Details: According to iDiski Times, four clubs are currently vying for his signature — Chippa United, TS Galaxy, Sivile, and Azam. The player is currently in negotiations with Chippa United regarding a potential deal.

TS Galaxy have also tabled an offer for Ranga Chivaviro. Meanwhile, Sivile and Azam remain firmly in the race, both eager to bolster their squads ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup.

As previously reported, 23-year-old attacking midfielder Azola Tshobeni has officially completed a permanent move from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United, rather than joining on loan.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs have wrapped up their training camp in the Netherlands and are continuing their preparations for the upcoming season. The club has now officially unveiled its new kit.