Kaizer Chiefs unveil new kit for the upcoming season

Kaizer Chiefs have wrapped up their training camp in the Netherlands and continue their preparations for the new season. Now, they’ve officially unveiled their new match kits.

Details: The club’s social media page released a video presentation showcasing the new home and away kits. The home kit features an orange base with black accents, while the away strip is green with orange highlights.

Quote: “Feel the pride, wear your love, and stand with Amakhosi! The jersey doesn’t just play, it represents,” reads the message from Chiefs.

The wait is over! Our new Kaizer Chiefs X KAPPA 2025/2026 Home & Away Jerseys have arrived.



Feel the Pride, Wear your Amour & Stand With Amakhosi!



— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 21, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs have also officially announced the departure of Yusuf Maart, who leaves the club to join the Austrian Bundesliga. He will continue his career with SV Ried.

