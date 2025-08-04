RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Cruz Azul vs Colorado Rapids prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Cruz Azul vs Colorado Rapids prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Cruz Azul vs Colorado Rapids prediction Photo: https://x.com/CruzAzul/Author unknownn
Cruz Azul
07 aug 2025, 20:30
- : -
International,
Colorado Rapids
Review Tournament table Prediction
On August 8, 2025, the third round of the Leagues Cup will feature a showdown between Cruz Azul and Colorado Rapids. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on team scoring in this match.

Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul were the Leagues Cup champions back in 2019, but since then, the team hasn't managed to replicate such success. Last season, their campaign ended in the round of 16 after a 2-3 defeat to Mazatlán. This year's Leagues Cup run has been disastrous for the Mexican side: a crushing 0-7 loss to Seattle Sounders in the opening round and a draw in their second match against LA Galaxy, where they led but only managed to snatch victory in the penalty shootout. As a result, with just two points, Cruz Azul sit in 14th place and have no chance to reach the quarterfinals.

Their domestic form paints a somewhat brighter picture. In the recently concluded Clausura, the team made it to the semifinals, where they were eliminated by Club América over two legs. The current Apertura has started well: Cruz Azul remain unbeaten with two draws and a resounding 4-1 victory over Club León.

Cruz Azul have also recently tasted international glory, winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup by thrashing Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in the final.

This upcoming clash with Colorado Rapids will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids were last season's Leagues Cup semifinalists, although they lost 0-4 to LAFC in the semis. In the third-place match, they edged out Philadelphia Union 3-2. This Leagues Cup campaign started with a 2-1 win over Santos Laguna, but in their second outing, they suffered a surprising 1-2 defeat to Club Tijuana, making their path to the quarterfinals much trickier.

In MLS play, Colorado are putting up a decent fight. After 25 matches, they sit ninth and are firmly in playoff contention, though with nine rounds left, plenty could still change.

What really stands out is their away form: nine straight road games without a win — six losses and three draws.

The Rapids have also developed a taste for high-scoring football — their last eight games have all finished with over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Cruz Azul: Mier, Ditta, Lira, Piovi, Faravelli, Rivero, Rodriguez, Paradela, Bogusz, Rotondi, Sepúlveda.
  • Colorado Rapids: Steffen, Maxsø, Murphy, Travis, Rosenberry, Bassett, Frederik, Harris, Ku-DiPietro, Yapi, Rafael Navarro.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Cruz Azul have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • 3 of Cruz Azul's last 4 matches have gone over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Cruz Azul's last 4 matches.
  • Colorado Rapids have failed to win 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • All of Colorado Rapids' last 8 matches have gone over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in Colorado Rapids' last 4 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Cruz Azul vs Colorado Rapids match prediction

Both teams come into this match in similar situations: they look solid in their domestic leagues, but their Leagues Cup campaigns have gotten off to rough starts. Cruz Azul suffered a heavy defeat to Seattle Sounders and let a win slip against LA Galaxy. Colorado Rapids started strong with a victory but then fell to Club Tijuana, conceding in both games. Colorado have been playing open, attacking football lately, and the Mexicans have shown defensive vulnerabilities of their own. All signs point to an entertaining clash with goals at both ends. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.

