Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to clash in the headline fixture of Round 4 in the Betway Championship. Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch this showdown.

Read also: Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs have made a flying start to the new Betway Championship season. They opened with a 2–0 win over Stellenbosch, followed by a 1–0 victory against Polokwane City, and then edged Richards Bay 1–0 in Round 3. With nine points from three games, Chiefs sit second in the table with a goal difference of 4–0.

Mamelodi Sundowns have had a more demanding start, balancing league fixtures with a run to the MTN8 semi-finals. They were knocked out by Orlando Pirates on penalties, but in the league their form has been solid: a 1–1 draw on opening day, a 2–0 win over AmaZulu, and a 2–0 triumph against Magese in Round 3. They currently sit fourth on seven points, with a goal difference of 5–1.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: when and where will the match take place?

The Round 4 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Wednesday, August 26, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 СЕТ.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:30

New York 13:30

Panama 13:30

Toronto 13:30

Port of Spain 14:30

London 18:30

Yaoundé 19:30

Abuja 19:30

Cape Town 0:30

New Delhi 23:00

Sydney 03:30

Kiribati 05:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.