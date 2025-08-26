RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to clash in the headline fixture of Round 4 in the Betway Championship. Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch this showdown.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs have made a flying start to the new Betway Championship season. They opened with a 2–0 win over Stellenbosch, followed by a 1–0 victory against Polokwane City, and then edged Richards Bay 1–0 in Round 3. With nine points from three games, Chiefs sit second in the table with a goal difference of 4–0.

Mamelodi Sundowns have had a more demanding start, balancing league fixtures with a run to the MTN8 semi-finals. They were knocked out by Orlando Pirates on penalties, but in the league their form has been solid: a 1–1 draw on opening day, a 2–0 win over AmaZulu, and a 2–0 triumph against Magese in Round 3. They currently sit fourth on seven points, with a goal difference of 5–1.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: when and where will the match take place?

The Round 4 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Wednesday, August 26, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 СЕТ.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

