Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4

Midweek action in the Betway Championship will bring us the fixtures of Round 4, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, August 26–27.

On Tuesday, fans will be treated to five matches. Orlando Pirates host Orbit College, while Stellenbosch face Marumo Gallants. Durban City travel to take on Polokwane City.

On Wednesday, August 27, three more games are on the slate. Golden Arrows welcome Magese, Sekhukhune battle AmaZulu, and the headline clash of the round pits Kaizer Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Dailysports team brings you the full schedule, results, and updated league standings from Round 4 of the Betway Championship.

Kick-off times are listed in CET

Betway Championship. Round 4

August 26

19:30 Orlando Pirates – Orbit College

19:30 Polokwane City – Durban City

19:30 Richards Bay – Chippa United

19:30 Stellenbosch – Marumo Gallants

19:30 TS Galaxies – Sivelele

August 27

19:30 Golden Arrows – Magese

19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Mamelodi Sundowns

19:30 Sekhukhune – AmaZulu

Betway Championship. League Table