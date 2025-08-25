Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round will see Benfica take on Fenerbahce. The match is set for Lisbon on Wednesday, August 27, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

Benfica head into the return leg in red-hot form. Bruno Lage’s side have been impressive both domestically and in Champions League qualifying.

The demolition of Nice in the previous round and the Portuguese Super Cup victory have only boosted the Eagles’ self-belief. With a balanced squad, Benfica started the Primeira Liga with confidence, dispatching Estrela and Tondela in succession.

At home at the Estádio da Luz, the Lisbon giants traditionally play on the front foot, aiming for an early goal to seize control of the match tempo. The Turks will look to disrupt that script—especially after the goalless draw at home—so we’re in for a thrilling encounter in Portugal.

Psychological advantage is also on the Portuguese side. Benfica almost always navigates qualification successfully and are known as a team that delivers when it matters most. Experience and self-assurance could prove decisive against Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce, led by José Mourinho, always show grit and fighting spirit. Still, the Istanbul powerhouse has struggled for consistency and hasn’t dazzled on the big stage for some time.

In the previous round, the Turks pulled off a remarkable comeback against Feyenoord, thumping the Dutch side 5-2 in the second leg. Such firepower proves they have the attacking arsenal to turn ties around—even after a disappointing first match.

The Turkish club traditionally plays bold, entertaining football, which excites their fans. Mourinho’s main mission is a Champions League return—a stage Fenerbahce haven’t reached in quite a while.

Nonetheless, Fenerbahce travel to Portugal highly motivated. Turkish clubs rarely reach the Champions League group stage (Galatasaray being the notable exception), making this a massive occasion for both team and supporters. The dressing room is buzzing with belief, and Mourinho knows how to get his players ready for crunch time. That mentality and will to win could be the visitors’ greatest weapon.

Match facts

Benfica have kept clean sheets in their opening six matches of the new season for the first time in club history.

The Portuguese giants are unbeaten at home since March, when they narrowly lost to Barcelona.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last four matches.

The Turks haven’t won away from home in their last three outings.

Benfica average 2.1 goals per game at home, while Fenerbahce average 1.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Benfica : Trubin, Dahl, Otamendi, Silva, Dedic, Barrenetxea, Rios, Schjelderup, Aursnes, Ivanovic, Pavlidis.

: Trubin, Dahl, Otamendi, Silva, Dedic, Barrenetxea, Rios, Schjelderup, Aursnes, Ivanovic, Pavlidis. Fenerbahce: Egribayat, Skriniar, Müldür, Oosterwolde, Semedo, Brown, Fred, Amrabat, Szymanski, En-Nesyri, Duran.

H2H

The first leg in Turkey ended goalless.

Benfica have won all three home matches against Fenerbahce.

Prediction

The bookmakers are favoring the hosts, but this tie is far from over. Mourinho knows how to get the most out of his side, so expect plenty of drama. Given both teams’ attacking potential and their scoring stats, betting on over 2.5 goals looks like a solid choice.