Incredible beauty! Harry Kane scores against Tottenham after a sensational pass from Michael Olise

This is a must-see.
Football news Today, 13:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane after scoring a goal against Tottenham https://x.com/TouchlineX

A pass worthy of the world's greatest playmakers.

Details: Today features one of the most anticipated friendlies: Bayern Munich versus England's Tottenham.

Although the match is part of preseason preparations, it can hardly be called truly friendly—there’s plenty of intensity, emotion, and spectacular plays on the pitch.

By the 12th minute, Bayern midfielder Michael Olise delivered a stunning pass from his own half to Harry Kane—the ball sliced through the entire Tottenham defense, putting the Englishman one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Kane finished with composure, opening the scoring.

Just two minutes later, he had the chance to double his tally, but the forward missed a penalty, sending the ball wide.

Right now, the second half is underway. The match remains on a knife-edge.

Reminder: Diaz faces unexpected issues at Bayern

