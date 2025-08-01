Diaz faces unexpected challenges at Bayern

Luis Diaz's transfer was one of those moves Bayern fought desperately to secure this summer. The deal eventually went through, but as it turns out, the Colombian winger has already encountered some immediate obstacles.

Details: According to the Daily Mirror, Diaz doesn't speak either German or English—both of which are the working languages at Bayern. The winger had similar communication issues at Liverpool, but there he could rely on Spanish-speaking teammates.

During Thursday's training session, Diaz received help from Joao Palhinha, who speaks Spanish, but Palhinha is close to joining Tottenham on loan.

Despite these potential challenges, Diaz is determined to make an immediate impact at his new club, mindful of how his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane never quite adapted at Bayern and left after just one season, despite winning the Bundesliga title.

Reminder: Recently, another Spanish-speaking player, Bryan Zaragoza, faced the same issues and failed to properly settle at Bayern.