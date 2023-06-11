Icardi may go to play with Ronaldo

Saudi club Al-Taawun plans to invite PSG forward Mauro Icardi to join the team.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the deal is in its initial stages.

Despite this, Al Taawun representatives are determined to continue.

Icardi played on loan for Galatasaray last season. He played a total of 26 matches in which he scored 23 goals and gave eight assists.

The Argentine's contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2024.