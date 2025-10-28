"I would love to be there" - Lionel Messi confirms his desire to play at the 2026 World Cup

The legendary footballer will be at the Mundial

Lionel Messi has admitted that he dreams of taking part in the next World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

Details: After winning the 2022 World Cup, Messi stated that he did not plan to play at the next Mundial, but it now appears he has changed his mind.

"Playing in the World Cup is something special, and I would really love to be there. I want to be in top shape and play an important role, helping my national team. I'll see if I can be 100% ready and useful for the team—then I'll make my decision," Messi said.

In September, the Argentine announced that he had played his last home match for the national team. In the 17th round of the qualifiers, Messi scored a brace against Venezuela.

Reminder: Lionel Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami.