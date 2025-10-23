ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami

He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami

The Argentine will continue to play in MLS.
Football news Today, 11:20
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

It's far too soon for Leo to hang up his boots...

Details: Today, Inter Miami's official page announced the contract extension with the Argentine genius—Lionel Messi.

Reports confirm that Messi has put pen to paper on a new deal running until 2028, shutting down all rumors of a departure from Miami.

The 38-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired.

Since then, Leo has featured in 82 matches for the club, netting 71 goals and providing 37 assists.

There had been speculation in the media that Leo wasn't planning to sign a new contract with Inter, allegedly aiming for a return to Europe to better prepare for the upcoming World Cup. However, as we've now seen, those rumors were unfounded.

Reminder: Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
"How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez Football news Yesterday, 12:59 "How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez
Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line Football news 19 oct 2025, 09:23 Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line
Football news 19 oct 2025, 07:29 Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!
He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash Football news 19 oct 2025, 02:45 He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash
"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer Football news 18 oct 2025, 01:34 "Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores