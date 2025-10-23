He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami

The Argentine will continue to play in MLS.

It's far too soon for Leo to hang up his boots...

Details: Today, Inter Miami's official page announced the contract extension with the Argentine genius—Lionel Messi.

Reports confirm that Messi has put pen to paper on a new deal running until 2028, shutting down all rumors of a departure from Miami.

See also: Mainz vs Zrinjski: Can Mainz end their poor run and get back to winning ways?

The 38-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired.

Since then, Leo has featured in 82 matches for the club, netting 71 goals and providing 37 assists.

There had been speculation in the media that Leo wasn't planning to sign a new contract with Inter, allegedly aiming for a return to Europe to better prepare for the upcoming World Cup. However, as we've now seen, those rumors were unfounded.

Reminder: Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!