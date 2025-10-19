Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!

The Argentine also leads in assists

After the conclusion of the final round of the MLS regular season, the league's top scorer has been revealed. The award goes to Lionel Messi.

Details: The legendary Argentine Leo Messi has claimed the title of top scorer for the MLS regular season. In twenty-eight matches, the forward netted 29 goals and provided 19 assists—also the best tally in the league.

The crown is his. 👑



Lionel Messi is the 2025 Golden Boot pres. by Audi winner! pic.twitter.com/ugou6SFwfG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2025

Denis Bouanga from Los Angeles and Sam Surridge from Nashville occupy the next spots on the list. However, Bouanga still has a chance to improve his stats in the match against Colorado Rapids.

