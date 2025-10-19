ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!

Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!

The Argentine also leads in assists
Football news Today, 07:29
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After the conclusion of the final round of the MLS regular season, the league's top scorer has been revealed. The award goes to Lionel Messi.

Details: The legendary Argentine Leo Messi has claimed the title of top scorer for the MLS regular season. In twenty-eight matches, the forward netted 29 goals and provided 19 assists—also the best tally in the league.

Worth noting: Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips 19 Оctober 2025

Denis Bouanga from Los Angeles and Sam Surridge from Nashville occupy the next spots on the list. However, Bouanga still has a chance to improve his stats in the match against Colorado Rapids.

See also: He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash Football news Today, 02:45 He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash
"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer Football news Yesterday, 01:34 "Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates his teams second goal Football news 16 oct 2025, 15:47 Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Football news 16 oct 2025, 03:43 The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS Football news 12 oct 2025, 09:27 Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores