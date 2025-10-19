He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash

The Argentine continues to dazzle

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

On the night of October 18 to 19, Inter Miami faced Nashville in a regular MLS season match. Once again, the Argentine superstar was the standout performer. This time, he netted a hat-trick and provided an assist.

Details: Javier Mascherano's men left their opponents with no chance, defeating them 5-2. Messi was involved in four out of the five goals.

In the 35th minute, Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike after an assist from Jordi Alba.

GO-LA-ZOOOO DE LIONEL 🤩🪄 pic.twitter.com/NbpbPhMMLf — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 18, 2025

Then in the 63rd minute, Messi calmly converted a penalty.

GOAL FROM HIM AGAIN!! ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/JJ9aoLpPxa — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 18, 2025

By the 81st minute, the Argentine completed his hat-trick with a brilliant curling effort.

GOOOOL! Hat-trick del 10 🎩✨ pic.twitter.com/Ybnql8Uo8s — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 19, 2025

And in stoppage time, Messi showed his unselfishness by setting up another MLS assist for his teammate, Telasco Segovia.

After the match, Lionel was deservedly named man of the match.

Reminder: Lionel Messi entered the top three highest-paid footballers.