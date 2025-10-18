ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Elche vs Athletic Bilbao: A Clash Between Two Teams Level on Points

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Elche Elche
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 19 oct 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Elche, Estadio Martinez Valero
Athletic Club Athletic Club
On Sunday, October 19, we’re set for a Round 9 La Liga encounter as Elche take on Athletic Bilbao. The match kicks off at 14:00 CET, and here’s a preview along with a betting suggestion.

Elche vs Athletic Bilbao: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Elche have lost only once in their last five matches.
  • Athletic Bilbao have won just one of their previous eight games.
  • Athletic have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine consecutive matches.
  • Elche have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games but have scored in twelve straight fixtures.
  • At home, Elche have won their last three matches and remain unbeaten this season.
  • Athletic Bilbao have won only one away game this campaign, losing the rest.
  • Elche have not lost a single match to nil this season, while Athletic have suffered four such defeats.
  • Elche have won four of ten matches to nil, whereas Bilbao have managed it only once.
  • Elche defeated Athletic Bilbao 1–0 in their most recent head-to-head clash.

Elche vs Athletic Bilbao: Match Preview

Elche and Athletic Bilbao sit level on points, but while this is a strong achievement for the newly promoted side, it’s a sign of underperformance for the Basques.

In their opening eight rounds, Elche have suffered just one defeat — and that came right before the international break. They’ve drawn four times and claimed three victories, an impressive start for a team that played in Spain’s second division last season. Another positive for Elche is their consistent scoring — at least one goal in every match so far.

Athletic Bilbao also have 13 points to their name. Their campaign began brightly with three straight wins, but what followed was a worrying slump: six winless games across all competitions — five defeats and one draw. They finally snapped that streak just before the international break, edging Mallorca 2–1, coinciding with Nico Williams’ return to the lineup. Still, the Basques are dealing with an injury crisis, with six players sidelined.

Probable line-ups

  • Elche: Peña; Chust, Donald, Bigas; Núñez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Mir, Silva
  • Athletic Bilbao: Simón; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Navarro, N. Williams; Guruzeta

Prediction

Elche have enjoyed a strong start, but Bilbao’s recent win and the return of Nico Williams could spark another positive result. The Basques will be eager to build on their momentum, so the smart bet might be on an Athletic Bilbao victory.

