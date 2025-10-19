ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line

Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line

Argentine set to extend his Inter deal
Football news Today, 09:23
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line Photo: x.com/Mmonkoaa

The saga surrounding Lionel Messi's new contract is nearing its conclusion. Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Argentine star is close to extending his deal with Inter Miami.

According to the source, both sides have entered the final stage of negotiations, with the contract signing expected soon.

“Messi is fully focused on the Inter Miami project. All details of the new agreement are currently being finalized,” the journalist noted.

Recall that in the last MLS regular season match, Messi recorded a hat-trick and an assist as his team thrashed Nashville 5-2. Remarkably, the legendary forward became the league’s top scorer for the ninth time in his career.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Related Game News
He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash Football news Today, 02:45 He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash
Related Team News
Football news Today, 07:29 Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!
"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer Football news Yesterday, 01:34 "Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates his teams second goal Football news 16 oct 2025, 15:47 Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Football news 16 oct 2025, 03:43 The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
Related Tournament News
Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS Football news 12 oct 2025, 09:27 Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS
600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone Football news 12 oct 2025, 02:26 600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone
Messi continues his MLS masterclass: 6 goal involvements in two matches Football news 12 oct 2025, 02:03 Messi continues to dazzle in MLS: 6 goal involvements in two matches
Heung-Min Son #7 of Los Angeles FC Football news 09 oct 2025, 12:17 "Messi had a big influence on me" - Heung-min Son shares his emotions about being in the US
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores