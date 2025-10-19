Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line

Argentine set to extend his Inter deal

The saga surrounding Lionel Messi's new contract is nearing its conclusion. Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Argentine star is close to extending his deal with Inter Miami.

According to the source, both sides have entered the final stage of negotiations, with the contract signing expected soon.

“Messi is fully focused on the Inter Miami project. All details of the new agreement are currently being finalized,” the journalist noted.

Recall that in the last MLS regular season match, Messi recorded a hat-trick and an assist as his team thrashed Nashville 5-2. Remarkably, the legendary forward became the league’s top scorer for the ninth time in his career.