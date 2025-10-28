ES ES FR FR
"I deserve to say goodbye to them" - Heung-min Son reveals if he will return to Tottenham

The South Korean has become a true Tottenham legend.
Football news Today, 03:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Heung Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur reacts after wiping away his tears during the pre-season friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

The winger promises to return to London.

Details: Former Tottenham winger, 33-year-old Heung-min Son, shared his desire regarding a return to his home club, where he spent over a decade:

"My last game was in Korea, so I want to go back to London to see all the Tottenham fans. I deserve to say goodbye to them, and they deserve to see me in person to say goodbye. It's going to be a very emotional day... I can't wait," Son admitted.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen for €30 million. He made 454 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 173 goals and providing 101 assists, etching his name into the club's history in golden letters.

In the summer of 2025, he transferred to Los Angeles in the United States for €22 million, having never played a farewell match at Tottenham's home stadium.

Reminder: Brilliant! Heung-min Son's goal named MLS Goal of the Season

