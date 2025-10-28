"I deserve to say goodbye to them" - Heung-min Son reveals if he will return to Tottenham

The South Korean has become a true Tottenham legend.

The winger promises to return to London.

Details: Former Tottenham winger, 33-year-old Heung-min Son, shared his desire regarding a return to his home club, where he spent over a decade:

"My last game was in Korea, so I want to go back to London to see all the Tottenham fans. I deserve to say goodbye to them, and they deserve to see me in person to say goodbye. It's going to be a very emotional day... I can't wait," Son admitted.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen for €30 million. He made 454 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 173 goals and providing 101 assists, etching his name into the club's history in golden letters.

In the summer of 2025, he transferred to Los Angeles in the United States for €22 million, having never played a farewell match at Tottenham's home stadium.

