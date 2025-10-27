Brilliant! Heung-min Son's goal named MLS Goal of the Season
Incredible execution!
Football news Today, 13:16Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
The South Korean star etches his name into MLS history just months after his transfer.
Details: Today, the official MLS account on social network X announced that Heung-min Son's goal against Dallas has been voted the best goal of the MLS season.
- See also: Moreirense — Porto Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025
In that match, Son opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a stunning free-kick, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Heung-min Son joined Los Angeles in August this year from Tottenham for €22 million. So far, the South Korean has played 10 matches for the American club, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Los Angeles runs until 2027.
Recall: Son’s record move turns LAFC into a global MLS powerhouse