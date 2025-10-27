ES ES FR FR
Brilliant! Heung-min Son's goal named MLS Goal of the Season

The South Korean star etches his name into MLS history just months after his transfer.

Details: Today, the official MLS account on social network X announced that Heung-min Son's goal against Dallas has been voted the best goal of the MLS season.

In that match, Son opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a stunning free-kick, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Heung-min Son joined Los Angeles in August this year from Tottenham for €22 million. So far, the South Korean has played 10 matches for the American club, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Los Angeles runs until 2027.

