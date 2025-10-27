Brilliant! Heung-min Son's goal named MLS Goal of the Season

Incredible execution!

The South Korean star etches his name into MLS history just months after his transfer.

Details: Today, the official MLS account on social network X announced that Heung-min Son's goal against Dallas has been voted the best goal of the MLS season.

In that match, Son opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a stunning free-kick, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Free kick perfection. 💫



Son Heung-Min's strike is the @ATT Goal of the Year! pic.twitter.com/lsF6tsN2fT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 27, 2025

Heung-min Son joined Los Angeles in August this year from Tottenham for €22 million. So far, the South Korean has played 10 matches for the American club, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Los Angeles runs until 2027.

