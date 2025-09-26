Son’s Record Move Turns LAFC Into a Global MLS Powerhouse

Heung-min Son’s arrival at Los Angeles FC has redefined the franchise and sent shockwaves through Major League Soccer. Following Olivier Giroud’s departure and a failed pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, LAFC turned to Tottenham and secured the Korean superstar for $27 million, the most expensive transfer in league history. He signed as a Designated Player, earning a salary among the highest ever seen in MLS.

The impact was instantaneous. LAFC surpassed one million followers on Instagram, Son topped all jersey sales in the United States within days, and the Black & Gold now draw near sellout crowds everywhere they play. With Asian fans filling rival stadiums, the atmosphere often feels like a home game—echoing the phenomenon seen only with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

On the pitch, Son has delivered. He scored five goals and added one assist in his first six appearances, including a hat-trick that electrified Banc of California Stadium. Since his debut, LAFC have surged from 12th in goals to first in the league, with Son’s partnership alongside Denis Bouanga forming a lethal attacking duo.

The questions now loom large: does Son’s presence make LAFC a legitimate MLS Cup contender? Where does this transfer rank in the league’s all-time hierarchy, just behind Messi’s blockbuster move? For now, Son has proven to be the rare signing that unites commercial success with world-class performance, elevating both LAFC and the MLS brand.