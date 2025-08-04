His own people! Cristiano Ronaldo demands Greenwood signing
The return of the big squad is just around the corner.
Details: According to the portal Marca, Al-Nassr is set to make a move for 23-year-old English midfielder Mason Greenwood from Marseille.
Reports indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo himself, along with Saudi head coach Jorge Mendes, are personally interested in the transfer.
Currently, Al-Nassr representatives are thoroughly studying the terms of Greenwood's contract with Marseille to get a clear picture of what each side might demand.
Previously, Ronaldo's national teammate João Félix already joined Al-Nassr, and just two days ago, reports surfaced that Ronaldo's team is also negotiating with another Portuguese star from Manchester United—Bruno Fernandes.
