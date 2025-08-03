RU RU ES ES FR FR
Uganda vs Algeria: Who will kick off the tournament with a win?

Uganda vs Algeria: Who will kick off the tournament with a win?

Photo: https://x.com/lesverts
04 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
In the opening round of the African Nations Championship, Uganda faces off against Algeria. The match is scheduled for Monday, August 4, at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s our preview and prediction for this clash.

Uganda vs Algeria: Match preview

Uganda is one of the three host nations for this year's tournament. The team automatically qualified as hosts, bypassing the qualification stage. Their group features Algeria, South Africa, Guinea, and Niger—a tough lineup, but home support could play a crucial role. The Ugandan squad faces a historic challenge: to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever. So far, Uganda has never advanced past the group stage, finishing 11th in the previous edition.

Algeria boasts a stronger track record in the competition. In the last edition, held in 2022, Algeria reached the final but narrowly lost to Senegal 0-1. Back in 2011, they finished among the top four, although the gold medal has eluded them so far. In the current qualification campaign, Algeria confidently dispatched Gambia, crushing their playoff rivals 3-0. Now, Algeria is seen as one of the leading contenders not just in the group, but for the entire African Nations Championship—making a winning start all the more vital.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Uganda is one of the host nations for this year’s African Nations Championship.
  • Uganda has never reached the knockout stage—their best finish is 11th place.
  • Algeria reached the final in the previous edition, marking their best-ever result.
  • Algeria won the last head-to-head meeting 2-1. Uganda hasn’t beaten Algeria since 2011.

Prediction

There’s no doubt the opening match is crucial for both teams, but I don’t expect either side to take excessive risks. I anticipate a balanced and low-scoring encounter. My prediction: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.5.

