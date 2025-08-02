Uganda vs Algeria: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Win Algeria Odds: 2.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 4, 2025, at 19:00 Central European Time, the first matchday of Group C in the African Nations Championship will feature a clash between Uganda and Algeria. Read on for an in-depth analysis of both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Uganda heads into their tournament opener in good spirits: in their most recent friendly, Morley Byekwaso's side narrowly defeated Senegal 2-1. However, that's where the good news ends for Uganda. In their other three recent matches, the team suffered two defeats, managed one draw, and scored just a single goal.

This team struggles to control possession, preferring to concede the initiative to their opponents and rely on counterattacks or rapid vertical play through long balls. Defensively, things are far from ideal: in their last five fixtures, Uganda has conceded at least one goal in every match.

Algeria qualified for the African Nations Championship by overcoming Gambia over two legs—3-0 on aggregate—comfortably dispatching their rivals at home and scoring three unanswered goals.

The Greens boast an experienced squad, with most players featuring for top European clubs, so their preparation should be up to par. In the run-up to the tournament, Algeria played four friendlies: they beat Rwanda twice, lost 4-3 to Sweden, and drew with Mauritania.

Probable lineups

Uganda: Mutakubwa, Bwambale, Mukundane, Odong, Odongo, Ssebagala, Sserunjogi, Ngonde, Usama, Mpande, Anyama

Algeria: Mandrea, Aït Nouri, Bensebaini, Mandi, Farsi, Boudaoui, Aouar, Bennacer, Mahrez, Benrahma, Gouiri

Match facts and head-to-head

Algeria has won all three of the last meetings between these teams, with an aggregate score of 6-2

Algeria's current form: the team is unbeaten in their last 11 official matches—9 wins and 2 draws

Uganda has conceded in each of their last four matches

Prediction

Despite the odds, I see Algeria as the clear favorite. There aren't many teams on the African continent capable of stopping Vladimir Petković's men—and Uganda certainly isn't one of them. My prediction: Algeria to win at 2.6 odds.