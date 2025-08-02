Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 4, 2025, the group stage of the Leagues Cup will feature a clash between Los Angeles Galaxy and Cruz Azul. The match is set to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, giving Galaxy the advantage of home turf and the support of their fans.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

This will be only the second official meeting between Los Angeles Galaxy and Cruz Azul.

The first encounter came in the 2019 Leagues Cup semifinal, where Cruz Azul emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

That initial match was also played at Galaxy’s home — Dignity Health Sports Park — with the Mexicans netting a late winner.

Cruz Azul are the reigning 2025 CONCACAF Champions League winners, having thrashed Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in the final.

Galaxy have not beaten a Mexican side in their last four official matches in international competitions.

In this edition, Galaxy play all their group stage matches at home, which gives them a significant advantage.

Match preview:

Galaxy started the tournament with a dazzling 5-2 win over Tijuana, with several players making their mark — Joseph Paintsil notched a brace, while the experienced Marco Reus scored and provided assists. Despite having fewer shots on target, the team displayed clinical attacking efficiency. Overall, Galaxy’s form is solid: they have particularly excelled at home, winning four of their last seven matches on their own ground.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, are in the midst of a genuine crisis. In the opening round, they suffered a crushing 0-7 defeat to Seattle Sounders — the heaviest loss in the tournament’s history. Despite their past successes in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Mexican club is currently experiencing a deep slump both on and off the pitch. Still, they have individuals capable of making an impact — Carlos Rodriguez and Ángel Sepúlveda among them — but their potential is being stifled by the team’s overall instability.

The head-to-head history between these sides is limited to just two matches — both won by Cruz Azul, including the 2019 Leagues Cup semifinal (2-1). However, at this moment, LA Galaxy look superior in every aspect — form, motivation, quality of play, and mental state. The Mexicans need not just a win, but a rout to keep their knockout hopes alive, while Galaxy only require a draw — adding even more pressure to the visitors.

Probable lineups:

Los Angeles Galaxy: Mičović, Cuevas, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Reus, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Gabriel Pec, Nascimento, Paintsil.

Mičović, Cuevas, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Reus, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Gabriel Pec, Nascimento, Paintsil. Cruz Azul: Mier, Ditta, Lira, Orozco, Sanchez, Faravelli, Rivero, Campos, Paradela, Rodriguez, Sanchez.

Prediction for Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul:

We’re in for a tightly contested match. Despite the bruising 0-7 loss in the opening round, Cruz Azul will be desperate to redeem themselves in front of their fans. However, conceding seven goals in their first outing highlights serious defensive issues that Galaxy can readily exploit. Taking all this into account, the logical bet seems to be on “both teams to score” (odds 1.5).