RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy LA Galaxy Schedule LA Galaxy News LA Galaxy Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
03 aug 2025, 22:30
- : -
International,
Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul Cruz Azul Schedule Cruz Azul News Cruz Azul Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 4, 2025, the group stage of the Leagues Cup will feature a clash between Los Angeles Galaxy and Cruz Azul. The match is set to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, giving Galaxy the advantage of home turf and the support of their fans.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be only the second official meeting between Los Angeles Galaxy and Cruz Azul.
  • The first encounter came in the 2019 Leagues Cup semifinal, where Cruz Azul emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.
  • That initial match was also played at Galaxy’s home — Dignity Health Sports Park — with the Mexicans netting a late winner.
  • Cruz Azul are the reigning 2025 CONCACAF Champions League winners, having thrashed Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in the final.
  • Galaxy have not beaten a Mexican side in their last four official matches in international competitions.
  • In this edition, Galaxy play all their group stage matches at home, which gives them a significant advantage.

Match preview:

Galaxy started the tournament with a dazzling 5-2 win over Tijuana, with several players making their mark — Joseph Paintsil notched a brace, while the experienced Marco Reus scored and provided assists. Despite having fewer shots on target, the team displayed clinical attacking efficiency. Overall, Galaxy’s form is solid: they have particularly excelled at home, winning four of their last seven matches on their own ground.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, are in the midst of a genuine crisis. In the opening round, they suffered a crushing 0-7 defeat to Seattle Sounders — the heaviest loss in the tournament’s history. Despite their past successes in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Mexican club is currently experiencing a deep slump both on and off the pitch. Still, they have individuals capable of making an impact — Carlos Rodriguez and Ángel Sepúlveda among them — but their potential is being stifled by the team’s overall instability.

The head-to-head history between these sides is limited to just two matches — both won by Cruz Azul, including the 2019 Leagues Cup semifinal (2-1). However, at this moment, LA Galaxy look superior in every aspect — form, motivation, quality of play, and mental state. The Mexicans need not just a win, but a rout to keep their knockout hopes alive, while Galaxy only require a draw — adding even more pressure to the visitors.

Probable lineups:

  • Los Angeles Galaxy: Mičović, Cuevas, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Reus, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Gabriel Pec, Nascimento, Paintsil.
  • Cruz Azul: Mier, Ditta, Lira, Orozco, Sanchez, Faravelli, Rivero, Campos, Paradela, Rodriguez, Sanchez.

Prediction for Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul:

We’re in for a tightly contested match. Despite the bruising 0-7 loss in the opening round, Cruz Azul will be desperate to redeem themselves in front of their fans. However, conceding seven goals in their first outing highlights serious defensive issues that Galaxy can readily exploit. Taking all this into account, the logical bet seems to be on “both teams to score” (odds 1.5).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lens vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Lens vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.47 Roma Recommended Mostbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Bet now 1xBet
Motherwell vs Rangers prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 12:30 Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 August 2025 Motherwell Odds: 1.81 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Marseille vs Sevilla. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 2, 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.68 Sevilla Recommended Mostbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now 1xBet
Gent vs RAAL La Louviere prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.69 RAAL La Louviere Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Recommended Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:27 What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe Football news Today, 09:59 "I want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again." Howe comments on possible Isak departure Football news Today, 09:24 Shocking decision by Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 09:00 Gonzalo García to leave Real? Several La Liga clubs interested in loan move Football news Today, 07:58 Deal agreed! Lukas Hradecky to join Monaco Football news Today, 07:08 The Ukrainian First League match between Inhulets and Bukovyna interrupted! What caused it? Football news Today, 07:00 Inter considering signing Christopher Nkunku Football news Today, 06:33 Time to say goodbye! Manchester City ready to sell several players Football news Today, 05:40 Newcastle make bid for Šeško. What is the offer? Football news Today, 05:21 Xavi Simons is edging closer to Chelsea! The player missed Leipzig training
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores