Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025

Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction https://x.com/KVCWesterlo
Westerlo
Westerlo
Pro League Belgium
02 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
Belgium, Westerlo, Het Kuipje
Zulte Waregem
Zulte Waregem
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The second round of the Belgian Championship brings us a clash between Westerlo and Zulte Waregem on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:45 Brussels time.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Westerlo and Zulte Waregem are clubs with rich histories in Belgian football, both frequent contenders in the top division.
  • Westerlo are renowned for their solid defense and disciplined play, especially on home turf.
  • In the last 5 meetings between these teams: Westerlo have won once, there have been 3 draws, and Zulte Waregem have also claimed one victory.
  • In 4 out of those 5 encounters, both teams found the net.
  • The average number of goals per match stands at around 2.5, underlining the balanced nature of their contests.

Match preview:

Round two of the Belgian league features a showdown between Westerlo and Zulte Waregem—two sides aiming to cement their place in the mid-table and push for a playoff spot this season. The game takes place on August 2 at Het Kuipje Stadium in Westerlo.

The hosts got off to a rocky start this season, falling 2-5 to Anderlecht in the opening round and now eager to bounce back in front of their home fans. Westerlo have put their faith in youth, so supporters can expect a more aggressive and organized display this time around.

Zulte Waregem, meanwhile, have returned to the Pro League after being relegated in 2023 and have already raised eyebrows with their first-round performance. The team’s high pressing and clinical finishing make them a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

We can expect an intense battle, likely with plenty of attacking impetus. Given the styles of both teams, fans should be treated to an entertaining match with chances at both ends.

Probable lineups for Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem:

  • Westerlo: Jungdal, Reynolds, Neustädter, Bayram, Rommens, Gaspolat, Keibos, You, Alcocer, Sakamoto, Frigan.
  • Zulte Waregem: Gabriel, Capelle, Lemouin, Tanye, Nyssen, Nnadi, Klas, Traore, Opoku, Ernberg, Vossen.

Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction:

Westerlo came agonizingly close to a comeback against Anderlecht in round one—leveling the score from 0-2 to 2-2—before their defense collapsed, leading to a heavy defeat.

Zulte Waregem, on the other hand, rescued a point at home to Mechelen with a dramatic equalizer in the 99th minute.

Expect a tense, hard-fought contest between two well-matched sides. However, factoring in home advantage and Westerlo’s stinging defeat in the opener, the hosts’ desire and motivation to redeem themselves in front of their own fans could prove decisive. I recommend backing Westerlo to win (odds — 1.86).

