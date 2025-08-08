Here we go! Álvaro Morata moves to Como
Cesc Fàbregas’ club is assembling a competitive squad.
Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 32-year-old AC Milan striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, Álvaro Morata will move to Como.
The deal will also be structured as a loan, but Como will have the option to buy Morata’s contract outright once the loan period ends.
Como will pay Galatasaray €5 million in compensation for early termination of Morata’s contract, after which only Milan’s final approval for the transfer remains.
Last season, Morata played for Galatasaray on loan, where he scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 matches. According to Transfermarkt, the Spanish striker’s market value is €11 million.
Reminder: A big boost for Fàbregas. Álvaro Morata will join Como