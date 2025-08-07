Prediction on game Sporting CP Total over 2 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the opening round of the Portuguese championship, Casa Pia will host Sporting on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Friday, August 9, at 21:15 Central European Time. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Casa Pia vs Sporting: match preview

Casa Pia are a solid mid-table side in the Portuguese league, finishing last season in ninth place. In preparation for the new campaign, the team played five friendlies and didn't lose a single one. They claimed victories over Dezembro (4-0) and Alverca (3-2), while the other three matches ended in draws.

Sporting were crowned champions of the Portuguese league last season, but the squad has seen some changes since. This summer, their main striker Viktor Gyökeres left the club. His transfer to Arsenal was surrounded by rumors, intrigue, and controversy, but in the end, the forward made his exit. In preseason, the Lisbon side played three friendlies—winning two and losing one. They have also already played their first official match of the season, falling to Benfica 0-1 in the Super Cup.

Match facts and head-to-head

Casa Pia are unbeaten in their last five matches: two wins and three draws.

Sporting have lost twice and won twice in their last four games.

In each of their last four matches, Sporting have not scored more than one goal.

In their most recent head-to-head, Sporting beat Casa Pia 3-1. Casa Pia have never beaten Sporting.

Probable lineups

Casa Pia: Sequeira; Fonte, Goulart, Tchamba; Larrazabal, Perez, Roberto, Benaissa-Yahia; Nsona, Cassiano, Livolant

Sporting Lisbon: Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inácio, Araújo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincão, Gonçalves; Harder

Prediction

In recent years, Sporting have established themselves as the true powerhouse of Portuguese football and will certainly look to continue that dominance. My suggestion is to bet on an individual total over 2 at odds of 1.8. Sporting will undoubtedly aim to kick off the season with a win.